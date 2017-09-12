Washington Winegrowers set 2018 convention

KENNEWICK, WA - The Washington Winegrowers Association set the 2018 convention and trade show for February 6 to 8 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Washington with the theme of: “Washington Wine: By Design.”

Washington’s wine industry boasts an influential $4.8 billion impact, due in large part to a concerted effort on education, advocacy, and networking that helps create pathways to optimize business for vintners and winegrowers.

The Washington Winegrowers Convention and Trade Show offers small and large operations opportunities to learn and connect. Subject matter experts from industry and academia share insights and address issues in 15 diverse education sessions covering viticulture, enology, business operations, marketing, and tasting room operations. Nearly 200 trade show booths give attendees access to service and supply providers for answers to questions and the latest in technology.

Events including an Honor Luncheon and Leadership Luncheon offer a chance to celebrate industry legends and leaders, sample Washington’s fine wines, and network while learning.

The 2018 educational sessions include:

Grape Marketing—Branding Your Vineyard

Wine Marketing: Direct to Consumer

Vineyard Business and Ops—Managing Time to Save Money

Winery Business and Ops—Making Money with a Winery

Federal Winery Regulations—From TTB to FDA

Get the Dirt on Nematodes

Mechanization

Planting and Grafting

High PH Winemaking and Its Impacts

Lab Design for Small Wineries

Red Winemaking: What’s New?

Registration opens in November.