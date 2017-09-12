New Acting Manager for EPA’s Hanford Office

HANFORD, WA - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Hanford Project Office would like to announce that a new acting manager has been identified to backfill the EPA Hanford Manager position after Dennis Faulk’s retirement. Laura Buelow will be acting manager for a 120-day rotation followed by Dave Einan for a 120-day rotation. Contact information for Buelow and Einan is below.

EPA Hanford Project Office

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Hanford Project Office

825 Jadwin Ave., Ste 210

Richland, WA 99352

Laura Buelow, Ph.D.

Phone: 509 376-5466

E-mail: Buelow.Laura@epa.gov

Dave Einan

Phone: 509 376-3883

E-mail: Einan.David@epa.gov