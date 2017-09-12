New Acting Manager for EPA’s Hanford Office - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

HANFORD, WA - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Hanford Project Office would like to announce that a new acting manager has been identified to backfill the EPA Hanford Manager position after Dennis Faulk’s retirement.  Laura Buelow will be acting manager for a 120-day rotation followed by Dave Einan for a 120-day rotation.  Contact information for Buelow and Einan is below.

EPA Hanford Project Office

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Hanford Project Office
825 Jadwin Ave., Ste 210
Richland, WA 99352

Laura Buelow, Ph.D.
Phone:  509 376-5466
E-mail:  Buelow.Laura@epa.gov

Dave Einan
Phone:  509 376-3883
E-mail:  Einan.David@epa.gov

