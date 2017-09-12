Polish rock group members arrested; suspected of sexually assaulting woman on tour bus

SPOKANE, WA (AP) - Court documents say four Polish death metal band members arrested on charges of kidnapping a Washington state woman are also suspected of sexually assaulting her during an after-show party on the band's tour bus.



The documents made public Monday say the assault by members of Decapitated happened August 31 in the bathroom of the band's tour bus after a concert in Spokane.



They were arrested Saturday in California and are awaiting extradition.



Lawyer Steve Graham says the band members will fight the charges and that there's another side to the story.



Arrested were Michal Lysejko, 31; Waclaw Kieltyka, 35; Rafal Piotrowski, 31; and Hubert Wiecek, 30.



Two women say they joined the band's members for the bus party and that one of them was raped by the four.