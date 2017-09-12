Dialed In: Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb serves with pride

RICHLAND, WA - A different sort of interview for one of the more recognizable faces in Tri-Cities law enforcement. Richland Police Captain Mike Cobb is the main media contact for the department so he's often quoted in local news media. But how much do we really know about the 35-year veteran of the force? Not a lot.



Turns out, he's from a military family. After the typical moving-around of those families, they settled back in Washington. Cobb attended both Royal High School and Kamiakin High School and was later recruited to Eastern Washington University to play football. While there he earned a bachelor's degree in education with minors in government and economics. He started out as a school teacher with his first full-time job at Park Middle School.



His strong sense of service soon won over, however. Cobb applied for a reserve officer position at Kennewick Police Department and was soon doing double duty: working at the school and as a night officer. Eventually, he took a test for Richland Police Department, was offered a job and the rest is history. At this point, he's spent over half of his life working at RPD.



"The first specialty I jumped in on was a defensive tactic instructor. that led into working with the Tri-City Regional SWAT TEAM. July of '85 I was able to be a K-9 handler. That has been part of the adventure. Being a part of establishing these programs, getting the viability. making them legitimate and I've been able to see that change. It's been really rewarding and fun."



(Click the video to learn more about him.)