Football coaches use recent shooting to help kids appreciate law enforcement

Football coaches use recent shooting to help kids appreciate law enforcementPosted: Updated:
Recent shooting helps coaches teach kids
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
DACA rallies in Yakima
Jolly Mountain Fire update
Sunshine Motel evacuated for strong chemical smell
Police and firefighters are still looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed something around the Sunshine Motel.More >>
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.More >>
Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima
With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others.More >>
Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13
The Washington State Department of Ecology is extending an air quality alert for the Yakima area that is in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.More >>
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murder
YAKIMA- A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. 38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett. Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin. Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett ra...More >>
Hop season expectations in Yakima Valley
The Yakima Valley grows about 75 percent of our country's hops, and this year is no different.More >>
Indoor air monitoring at Ellensburg & Kittitas schools shows poor air quality
Upon request of Ellensburg School District and Kittitas School District, the Kittitas County Public Health Department conducted indoor air monitoring at all Ellensburg and Kittitas school buildings yesterday.More >>
18-year-old suspect in shooting makes preliminary court appearance
Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima.More >>
Football coaches use recent shooting to help kids appreciate law enforcement
Two weeks ago, a shooting broke out in a north Yakima neighborhood.More >>
Evacuation levels lowered for Jolly Mountain Fire
Evacuation updates from the Kittitas County Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
