IRS gives tax relief to victims of Hurricane Irma
Local lineman crosses the country to help with hurricane aftermath in Florida
Millions of people are still waking up without power, days after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction.More >>
SUV, wallet of kidnapped pot shop employee found
Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.More >>
Several changes are coming to Ben Franklin Transit
If you don't usually see buses on your way to work, that could change starting next week on Monday.More >>
Trios Health in talks with RCCH, UW Medicine
The Kennewick Public Hospital District announced that Trios Health is exploring a relationship with RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine.More >>
Benton PUD will implement a rate increase effective October 1, 2017
Benton PUD Commission approved an overall 1.9% retail rate increase to all customer rate classes effective October 1, 2017.More >>
New Acting Manager for EPA’s Hanford Office
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Hanford Project Office would like to announce that a new acting manager has been identified to backfill the EPA Hanford Manager position after Dennis Faulk’s retirement.More >>
Washington Winegrowers set 2018 convention
The Washington Winegrowers Association set the 2018 convention and trade show for February 6 to 8 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Washington with the theme of: “Washington Wine: By Design.”More >>
Canadian man gets jail time for biting girl at Green Day concert
A Canadian man who bit a 14-year-old girl on her right breast during a Green Day concert in Portland, Oregon, last month has been sentenced to 30 days in jail.More >>
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, police still searching for suspect
The victim of the homicide has been identified as 39-year-old Martin Ibanez of Pasco.More >>
Columbia River open to boat traffic after Eagle Creek Fire forced closure
The Columbia River is back open to boat traffic after being closed for about a week.More >>
