Local lineman crosses the country to help with hurricane aftermath in Florida

PASCO, WA - Millions of people are still waking up without power, days after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction. The wide-scale power outage has prompted people from the furthest corner of the country, right here in Washington, to go down there and help.

Irma's storm surges and hurricane winds had a catastrophic impact on some parts of Florida. So much so, that linemen crews from all corners of the country are there helping to restore power to the millions without it.

"So there are a lot of linemen, and I know they're obviously working around the clock," said local resident, Olivia Berg. This includes Berg's husband, Tanner. He flew out of Pasco last Thursday before the storm hit so he could be in Florida, ready to get to work.

But while he and the thousands of others rushed from their homes to help, their loved ones stayed behind.

"The storm is less what worries me than after the storm," Berg said. "It's high voltage power, there's downed lines, there's definitely room for error."

Tanner is in the Keys right now, and whenever he's lucky enough to find cell service, he makes sure to call his wife with an update.

"They've run out of fuel several times trying to just get down to Miami," said Berg.

Making the already-challenging job even more challenging. However, Berg says it's meaningful work like this, being there for people in their greatest time of need, that drove her husband to fly to the opposite side of the country.

"He really loves what he does and I think that's probably what it comes down to."

We reached out to Benton and Franklin PUD to find out if some of their crews went down to Florida, but they said no. The power outages stretch all over the state, so it's hard to determine when power will be restored.

But thousands of crews from throughout the country and Canada are in the Sunshine State to lend a hand.