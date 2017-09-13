Man arrested after trying to rob Fiesta Foods

PASCO, WA - A 36-year-old man is in police custody after trying to rob the Fiesta Foods in Pasco. Officers tell NBC Right Now Juan Anthony Mendez had been drinking and went inside to buy beer around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Mendez put the beer down on the counter and as the cashier was ringing him up, he pulled out a gun and demanded money. When the cashier didn't respond, Mendez pulled out a knife and demanded the money again.

He then hit the cashier before running away. Someone followed him from the store, and Mendez hit them as well.

Luckily officers had been patrolling the area and found Mendez quickly. After a small struggle, police arrested him. They also found a BB Gun near Mendez during the arrest.

He's now facing multiple felony charges including three counts of assault, and one count of robbery.

