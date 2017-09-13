Grandview man leads several agencies on overnight chase

KENNEWICK, WA - A Grandview man is now facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase. Pasco Police started chasing a dark blue Ford Explorer and cancelled as it started crossing over the Blue Bridge.

Washington State Patrol and Kennewick started chasing the car on the Kennewick side. Troopers lost sight of the car near Columbia Drive and Fruitland Street. Officers found 29-year-old Francisco Estrada trying to hide in different places on Yelm and Canal Drive.

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies found him and took him to Trios for a medical clearance before booking him into the Benton County Jail. They also found his car near Clearwater and Buntin.

