Woman arrested after leading Kennewick Police on chase

KENNEWICK, WA - A 21-year-old woman is now facing charges for eluding and possession of a stolen car. Kennewick Police say just after 1:30 Wednesday morning, officers tried stopping a black Honda Civic that had been reported on Aug. 29th.

The car didn't stop and police chased after it. Chelsea A. Gardner lost control near Kingwood and Gum Street and slid into a boulder. The woman ran away on foot, but a K9 found her hiding in a haystack nearby.

Detectives found stolen property inside the car. Officers think it could be related to several vehicle prowls in south Kennewick.