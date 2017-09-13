Man dies after jumping onto moving train

NEAR SPRAGUE LAKE, WA - One man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase and trying to jump onto a moving train.

Washington State Patrol says they tried pulling him over for speeding near Connell, but he took off. Troopers tried using spike strips to stop him, but he kept going. Eventually, the driver stopped on an overpass near Sprague Lake, got out, and jumped onto a moving train.

The engineer stopped the train and found the man dead on a car.



Multiple agencies are still investigating.