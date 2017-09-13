Seattle Mayor to step down after another sexual allegation

SEATTLE, WA - Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will step down effective at 5 Wednesday night after a fifth man came forward saying Murray sexually abused him decades ago. The latest accuser, is Murray's younger cousin.

Murray denies all allegations against him, blaming bad family relations.

He announced in May he won't be running for re-election.

Before being elected mayor in 2013 Murray was a long-time Democrat state lawmaker who led the campaign to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington state. As mayor he pushed to raise the city's minimum hourly wage to $15.