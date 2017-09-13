Deputies investigating stabbing in Benton City

BENTON CITY, WA - Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Benton City. Deputies tell NBC Right Now two men had been arguing around 6:30 Wednesday morning near North Sunset Road.

When they got there, they found a Hispanic man with stab wounds. Medics took him to Kadlec for his injuries. Deputies arrested the suspect and are interviewing him to find out why the two had been fighting.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.