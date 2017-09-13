Deputies find stolen property on Irrigon man during arrest

MORROW COUNTY, OR - A 27-year-old Irrigon man is now in the Umatilla County Jail on a Detention Warrant. Deputies arrested James Robert Martin after finding items stolen from a car in Irrigon.

Not long after being arrested James mentioned he had been camping at the wildlife refuge near the Columbia River. Deputies responded to the location and found an illegal campsite on Army Corps of Engineers land. They also found more stolen property on the campsite linking to James and two other persons of interest.

Illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, illegal fireworks, and evidence of littering and illegal campfires were also found at the site.

The Army Corps of Engineers were informed of the activities on their property and possible federal charges are pending. As a result of this investigation at least two Irrigon cases and one Hermiston case, have been cleared. The Morrow County Sheriff's Office has other persons of interest and the investigation continues.