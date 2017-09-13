1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Washington state (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Governor Jay Inslee has released the following statement regarding the shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County:

"This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe.

"As Spokane County officials continue their investigation to get the answers to the questions so many of us have during these unthinkable tragedies, the Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come."

____

11:45 a.m.

1 is dead and 3 are injured after shooting.

Freeman High School is south of Spokane by about 30 minutes, off Highway 27.

The school population is just over 300.

The high school has been cleared; some students have been evacuated to the Freeman Elementary School nearby.

____



11:15 a.m.



Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.



The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.



She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.



All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.



____



11:03 a.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School.

There are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated.

Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional information.

Details are very limited at this time, but KHQ has multiple crews on scene.

Stay tuned for updates.