Freeman High School shooting suspect "obsessed with previous school shootings", classmate says

ROCKFORD, Wash. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a high school in Washington state (all times local):

9-14-17

SPOKANE, Wash. -

The teenager accused of shooting and killing a Freeman High School student, and injuring three others, told detectives he did it to "teach everyone a lesson about what happens when you bully others," according to court documents released Thursday morning.

Suspect Caleb Sharpe told detectives he rode the bus to Freeman High School on Wednesday, entered the school from the back side and went up to the second floor. Sharpe then dropped his duffel bag and pulled out an assault rifle. Court documents say he tried to load rounds into it, but the weapon jammed.

As Caleb struggled with the action on the rifle, Sharpe said another student, Sam Strahan, commented to him, "I always knew you were going to shoot up the school," and "You know that is going to get you in trouble."

Documents say Sharpe then dropped the rifle and pulled a handgun out from under his coat and shot Strahan twice.

Caleb told detectives he had been picked on by Strahan before, but did not come to the school specifically to shoot him. Sharpe denied targeting anyone specifically, according to court documents. Documents show Sharpe had previously been in the care of a school counselor for "suicidal ideations."

After shooting Strahan, Sharpe moved down the hall firing at students near the lockers. According to his interview, Sharpe continued firing into the crowd of students, hitting three.

Sharpe says he continued firing until the pistol jammed. Video surveillance reviewed by detectives shows after the gun jammed, Sharpe threw the handgun down and was confronted by a custodian and complied with his commands to get to the ground.

Sharpe was taken into custody.

Sam Strahan was pronounced dead at the scene. The three other victims were taken to Sacred Heart and at last check, they are in satisfactory condition.

Other witnesses interviewed include the bus driver who picked Sharpe up. She says she saw him board with a large athletic style duffel bag, which she considered suspicious because she knew Sharpe didn't participate in school athletics.

One of Sharpe's friends told detectives Sharpe had bragged about owning multiple guns. The friend also said Sharpe makes improvised explosive devices out of various chemicals and white gas.

Sharpe's father told detectives Caleb knew the combination to the large gun safe which was "most likely where the firearms came from."

Sharpe's mother told detectives there was a suicide note written by Caleb inside their house that was written more than a week before the shooting.

Sharpe will be having a court hearing on Thursday to try and determine if he will be tried as an adult.

___

10:20 a.m. 9-14-17



The suspect in a shooting that left one student dead at a Washington state high school had posted videos online showing him playing with guns.



Students at Freeman High School in the tiny town of Rockford, south of Spokane, say they knew about the videos. Junior Paul Fricke told The Spokesman-Review newspaper (http://bit.ly/2wazhtH ) that "we knew he had an assault rifle, because he uses it in his YouTube videos."



In one video, the suspect and a friend display several guns, including what appear to be airsoft weapons and one actual rifle. They act out a scenario where they search for a neighborhood drug dealer.



He's accused of shooting a classmate to death and wounding three others at the school Wednesday before a custodian stopped him.



The suspect is set to make his first appearance in juvenile court Thursday in Spokane.



___



9:35 a.m. 9-14-17



An initial court appearance has been set for the suspect in a shooting at a small high school in Washington state.



Officials say the suspect will appear in Spokane County juvenile court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.



Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday at Freeman High School, located near the town of Rockford, Washington, which is south of Spokane.



Authorities say a shooter killed one student and wounded three others at the high school Wednesday morning. The wounded students are all expected to survive.



The shooter was stopped by a janitor at the school.



No motive has been offered for the shootings.



___



12:06 a.m. 9-14-17



Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.



The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do "something stupid" and might get killed or jailed.



The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.



The suspect was taken into custody.



___

8:10 p.m. 9-13-17



Authorities say a school custodian was the staffer who stopped a student from continuing a shooting rampage that killed one student and injured three others at a Washington state high school.



The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening that the custodian approached the shooter at Freeman High School Wednesday morning during the incident and ordered him to surrender.



The sheriff's office says a deputy who works as a school resource officer arrived shortly thereafter and took the shooter into custody.



Also on Wednesday evening the sheriff's office described the three students who were shot and wounded as seriously injured. Authorities said previously the injured students were expected to survive.



___

3:15 p.m. 9-13-17



Authorities say a student who shot four people at a high school in Washington state killed a fellow student who attempted to stop him.



Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said Wednesday the shooter came to Freeman High School in Rockford armed with two weapons, and one jammed when he tried to fire it.



The sheriff says a student approached the shooter and attempted to block him before he was shot and killed.



Knezovich says the gunman then shot three additional students before a school staff member stopped him.



The sheriff called it a courageous action by the staffer.



Knezovich says no officers fired their weapons and the gunman had been disabled by the time officers arrived.



Knezovich says the suspect is the county's juvenile jail.



___



2 p.m. 9-13-17



A student says the gunman who opened fire at a high school in a small town outside Spokane, Washington, is a classmate.



Michael Harper, who's 15, told The Associated Press that the suspect had long been obsessed with past school shootings. He says he saw the student at school with a duffel bag.



Authorities say one student died and three were injured in Wednesday at Freeman High School in the tiny town of Rockford. The suspect is in custody and hasn't been identified by authorities.



Harper, a sophomore, said the suspect had brought notes to school in the beginning of the year, saying he might get killed or jailed. Harper says some students alerted counselors.



The teen said the suspect wasn't bullied, calling him "nice and funny and weird."



___

12:05 p.m. 9-13-17

Governor Jay Inslee has released the following statement regarding the shooting at Freeman High School in Spokane County:

"This morning’s shooting at Freeman High School is heartbreaking. All Washingtonians are thinking of the victims and their families, and are grateful for the service of school staff and first responders working to keep our students safe.

"As Spokane County officials continue their investigation to get the answers to the questions so many of us have during these unthinkable tragedies, the Washington State Patrol and all state agencies will do whatever we can to help provide support and comfort in the days and weeks to come."

____

11:55 a.m. 9-13-17



Officials say one person was killed and at least three others were shot when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Washington state.



Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.



Three of the injured were taken to a hospital.



Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.



___

11:45 a.m. 9-13-17

1 is dead and 3 are injured after shooting.

Freeman High School is south of Spokane by about 30 minutes, off Highway 27.

The school population is just over 300.

The high school has been cleared; some students have been evacuated to the Freeman Elementary School nearby.

____

11:35 a.m. 9-13-17



Fire officials in Washington state say people have been injured and taken to a hospital after a shooting at a high school.



Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat "has been eliminated" at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane. He wouldn't release how many people were injured Wednesday or their conditions. He provided no more details.



Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.



No information was immediately available on who opened fire.



___



11:15 a.m. 9-13-17



Multiple ambulances and a Lifeflight helicopter were dispatched to a high school south of Spokane, Washington, following reports of a shooting.



The shooting was reported at Freeman High School in Rockford on Wednesday. Annie Baxter, whose two daughters attend Freeman Middle School across the street from the high school, told The Spokesman-Review that children were running into buildings when she pulled up to the school area about 10:15 a.m.



She says classes were about to begin because it's a "late start" day.



All schools in the Spokane district were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.



____



11:03 a.m. 9-13-17

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Law enforcement are responding to a shots fired call at Freeman High School.

There are injuries and a suspect is detained. Students are being evacuated.

Parents have started to gather at the gas station next to the store, however, law enforcement has not given us any information on what parents can do at this time. We will update you as soon as we confirm additional information.

Details are very limited at this time, but KHQ has multiple crews on scene.

Stay tuned for updates.