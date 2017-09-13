More evacuation advisories reduced for Jolly Mountain Fire

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - Effective today (Wednesday 9-13), the Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center officially reduced the Evacuation Advisories in several areas affected by the Jolly Mountain Fire.

All residences south of Bear Creek (and north of Lake Cle Elum Dam Road and SR 903) to Double O Ranch Road are now at a Level 2 advisory. Residents and property owners returning home are reminded to use extra caution on the roads, as fire personnel and equipment are still actively working and moving through the area.

The Kittitas County Fire Marshal also advises that all propane tanks were shut off by the fire team’s structure protection group. The technicians placed a “lock out-tag out” lock on each tank. Residents will be responsible for contacting their propane provider for removal of these locks.

All residences north of Bear Creek remain at a Level 3 notice and the road closure is now at the intersection of White Fir Drive and Salmon La Sac Road. The current road closure on Ridgecrest Road remains in place.

Also effective Wednesday, the town of Ronald and the City of Roslyn have been reduced to a Level 1 advisory. This reduction also includes the area south of Roslyn to the Bullfrog Road roundabout and the Cle Elum Ridge area.

The Level 1 notice has been removed for the Suncadia Resort and all areas south of SR 903 and north of I-90 from Bullfrog Road to Cle Elum city limits; the City of Elum north of I-90; east of Cle Elum and north of Airport Road.

Remember to check out our interactive map for a visual aid with today’s evacuation level changes.