More evacuation advisories reduced for Jolly Mountain Fire

Deputies find stolen property on Irrigon man during arrest
A 27-year-old Irrigon man is now in the Umatilla County Jail on a Detention Warrant.More >>
Deputies investigating stabbing in Benton City
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Benton City.More >>
Man dies after jumping onto moving train
One man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase and trying to jump onto a moving train.More >>
Woman arrested after leading Kennewick Police on chase
A 21-year-old woman is now facing charges for eluding and possession of a stolen car.More >>
Grandview man leads several agencies on overnight chase
A Grandview man is now facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase.More >>
Man arrested after trying to rob Fiesta Foods
A 36-year-old man is in police custody after trying to rob the Fiesta Foods in Pasco.More >>
Local lineman crosses the country to help with hurricane aftermath in Florida
Millions of people are still waking up without power, days after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction.More >>
SUV, wallet of kidnapped pot shop employee found
Airway Heights Police confirm that the SUV belonging to a Cheney man who was kidnapped at gunpoint from Lucid pot shop has been found in Airway Heights.More >>
Several changes are coming to Ben Franklin Transit
If you don't usually see buses on your way to work, that could change starting next week on Monday.More >>
Trios Health in talks with RCCH, UW Medicine
The Kennewick Public Hospital District announced that Trios Health is exploring a relationship with RCCH HealthCare Partners and UW Medicine.More >>
