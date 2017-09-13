Cancer research improving treatment

UNITED STATES - Advances in cancer research have improved the prevention, detection and treatment of the disease.

That's according to the 7th annual 'Cancer Progress Report' released today.

In the past year and a half, the FDA has approved at least nine new cancer therapies. But two of them - immunotherapy and precision medicine - are changing the way doctors treat the disease.

They are the first to focus on the genetic mutations of a tumor rather than where the cancer is located.

Despite this progress, a new survey reveals more than half of Americans worry about getting cancer.

In fact, researchers at the Mayo Clinic say 95 percent of adults take at least one action to avoid the disease.

About three-quarters said they avoid smoking, limit alcohol, or eat a healthy diet.

Women were more likely than men to adapt healthy habits, visit the doctor, and get routine cancer screenings.