Summer events losing organizers in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - When you think of summer in the Tri-Cities, you may think about the fun events like Cool Desert Nights or the River of Fire Festival on the 4th of July. But the future of these two events may be in jeopardy now that the Tri-City Regional Chamber has decided to no longer organize the two events.

This started with a vote back in February where the board called for a review of all chamber events, including Cool Desert Nights and the River of Fire Festival.

The chamber decided to give these two events to other community organizations whose missions are aligned with these activities.

The Board of Directors approved this, saying the Regional Chamber will not put on the 2018 River of Fire Festival and that this will be the last year they organize Cool Desert Nights.

Reporter Karly Tinsley spoke with the City of Kennewick today, who says they're disappointed about River of Fire, since it's a big event in the community.

They are looking forward to seeing who might step up to organize the event, but that needs to happen quickly since it takes several months to plan.

The good news out of this is that the River of Fire can still continue as long as it finds another organizer. As for Cool Desert Nights, the chamber will look at a transition plan with the City of Richland in October.