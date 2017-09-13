Selah School District needs the community's help

SELAH, WA - It's only the second full week of school in Selah, but the district constantly thinks about the future and wants some help from the community about what improvements can be made.

They're looking at the possibility of putting a new facilities bond before voters on the 2018 April ballot.

District officials utilized more than a million dollars left over from the 2012 bond approved by voters for a survey of potential future projects for the district's schools.

There are two major areas that the district says can be improved: safety and major work and replacement at John Campbell Primary.

The school is right on First Street in Selah, and all day long there is a lot of traffic in front of the school.

"We are concerned about bus safety and student drop-off and pick-up safety," said Shane Backlund, Selah School District superintendent. "We did some work this summer to add parking to try to alleviate that. But ultimately, what we would like to do is build a new facility that has a separate bus drop-off pick-up area, and a separate parent area because really right now, everybody is in one place and it makes it pretty congested."

More than 800 students attend John Campbell, and because state law that requires class sizes max out at 17 students in kindergarten through second grade, the school is running out of space adding more classrooms.

Because of this, the district is forming a facilities committee to take a fresh look at the long-range facilities plan made up of parents, community members, and staff.

Those that are interested in serving can contact Crystal West at the Selah School District by calling 509-698-8001 or crystalwest@selahschools.org by Friday, September 22.

The committee will have four meetings in October and November. Then they will make a recommendation to the school board for a potential bond package in December.