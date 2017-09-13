Attempted luring reported from Goethels Park; suspect is determined innocent

RICHLAND, WA - A Richland man who was arrested for allegedly trying to lure two young girls from Goethels Park earlier this week has been released.

It all began with a worried mom's Facebook post, which led to the arrest of 51-year-old Michael Young.

Over the weekend, the woman took pictures of the man and his truck after she and other witnesses saw him talking to two little girls who were at Goethels Park in Richland. Detectives say witnesses overheard the suspect asking the 6 and 8-year-old girls where they live and if they were alone. He then touched one of the girls' hair. That's when someone called 911.

Young then reportedly took off in his Jeep with his two young kids in the back seat. Police found Young a short time later in his North Richland home because of those pictures the mom had posted on Facebook.

Young was arrested on Sunday, and was released from Benton County Jail this morning with no charges filed.

The original Facebook post has since been deleted. We spoke with the detective on the case this morning, and he says it's important not to jump to conclusions until the legal system has done what they need to do. On the other hand, he said the concerned mom did the right thing in reporting the suspicious behavior to the police.