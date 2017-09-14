Montana schools canceled after getting threats

Montana schools canceled after getting threatsPosted: Updated:
Attempted luring reported from Goethels Park; suspect is determined innocent
A Richland man who was arrested for allegedly trying to lure two young girls from Goethels Park earlier this week has been released.More >>
Summer events losing organizers in the Tri-Cities
When you think of summer in the Tri-Cities, you may think about the fun events like Cool Desert Nights or the River of Fire Festival on the 4th of July.More >>
St. Martin woman reunites with local family after losing everything to Hurricane Irma
A Richland mother is reunited with her daughter after she lived through the catastrophe that is Hurricane Irma.More >>
Deputies find stolen property on Irrigon man during arrest
A 27-year-old Irrigon man is now in the Umatilla County Jail on a Detention Warrant.More >>
Deputies investigating stabbing in Benton City
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Benton City.More >>
Man dies after jumping onto moving train
One man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase and trying to jump onto a moving train.More >>
Woman arrested after leading Kennewick Police on chase
A 21-year-old woman is now facing charges for eluding and possession of a stolen car.More >>
Grandview man leads several agencies on overnight chase
A Grandview man is now facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase.More >>
Man arrested after trying to rob Fiesta Foods
A 36-year-old man is in police custody after trying to rob the Fiesta Foods in Pasco.More >>
Local lineman crosses the country to help with hurricane aftermath in Florida
Millions of people are still waking up without power, days after Hurricane Irma left a path of destruction.More >>
