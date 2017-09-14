Montana schools canceled after getting threats

KALISPELL, MT - More than two dozen public and private schools in a northwestern Montana county canceled classes on Thursday after the school districts received threats via text message.



Kalispell Public Schools Superintendent Mark Flatau sent parents a message saying the Columbia Falls school district received threats Wednesday specifically targeting schools in their district. He says other schools in Flathead County were included in or received additional threats.



County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger did not elaborate on the nature of the threats, but said they are being investigated by law enforcement.



The closures include schools in Bigfork, Columbia Falls, Evergreen, Kalispell and Whitefish, along with private schools and Flathead Valley Community College.



The threats began hours after a high school student in a town southeast of Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a fellow student and injured three others.