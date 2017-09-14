AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Drive to benefit the YWCA in Yakima

BELLEVUE, WA – AAA Washington is teaming up with the YWCA in Yakima to provide fresh opportunities for our neighbors in need. This year marks the 10th anniversary of AAA Washington’s annual Soap for Hope donation drive, which collects unused travel- and full-size toiletry items for shelters, food banks and other charitable organizations in the community where they are donated. AAA’s Yakima store, located at 2301 West Nob Hill Blvd., has chosen the YWCA to be the recipient of their donations. Donations can be made at any AAA store across Washington and northern Idaho now through the end of the year.

“To a person or family in need, receiving free toiletry items, which can often be expensive, gives them the opportunity to use that money for something else or not go without,” said Jennifer Cook, AAA Washington’s Senior Manager of Corporate Communications. “Feeling fresh and clean builds confidence for things like the first day of school, a job interview or attending a school dance.”

As a result of the generosity of members, the public, local businesses and community partners, AAA Washington has collected more than 850,000 toiletry items for local charities over the past nine years. AAA hopes to reach a milestone of one million donations this year.

Want to help make a difference in your local community? Scan your bathroom cabinets and gather unused toiletries from your last vacation, freebies from the dentist’s office or a few extra items from a bulk warehouse purchase. Donations of new, full- and sample-size toiletry items, such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, razors, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste and toothbrushes, are accepted at all AAA stores in Washington and northern Idaho. The Yakima AAA store is located at 2301 West Nob Hill Blvd., Suite 1.

“Our charity partners have shared moving stories with us about how these donations have impacted the people who receive them,” continued Cook. “It’s amazing the impact one small bar of soap can have!”

To see a complete list of recipient charities or to find a store near you, visit www.aaa.com/SoapForHope.