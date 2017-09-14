Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal

NACHES, WA – The leaves may be falling, but that’s not stopping crews from getting important work done on US 12 along White Pass. Starting Monday, Sept. 18, US 12 will be closed to thru-traffic 24/7 just west of the Rimrock Tunnel. A 30-minute detour along Tieton Reservoir Road will allow thru-traffic to drive safely around the work zone while rock-scaling crews remove unstable rocks above the slopes.

*The attached map shows the closed areas and the detoured section.

All businesses, homes and recreational areas will remain accessible through the duration of the project. The detour is scenic and slower with narrow lanes. Please obey all posted speed limits and be aware of wildlife and livestock.

This detour was planned months ago for the fall-season when traffic volumes are historically the lowest, however, due to fire closures throughout the state, drivers will see an overall increase in traffic through the US 12 corridor. This project will be complete before the Thanksgiving holiday and the other nearby projects are currently winding down which will add some additional driving time.



Here’s information to assist the rafters and marathon runners with their travel plans:

Rafters: Rafters traveling eastbound will need to detour – add 30 minutes. Rafters traveling westbound will be able to access most rafting locations without detouring. Check with your rafting guide before leaving as there is limited cell reception.

Dog Lake Marathon Runners: Participants traveling eastbound will be able to access the race parking areas and shuttles. Participants traveling westbound will need to detour around Tieton Reservoir Road – add up to one-hour of added travel time and consider carpooling.