Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal

Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removalPosted: Updated:
Yakima VideoMore>>
-
Selah needs community's help
Selah needs community's help
Recent shooting helps coaches teach kids
Recent shooting helps coaches teach kids
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
Jolly Mountain Fire Update 2
DACA rallies in Yakima
DACA rallies in Yakima
Yakima NewsYakima News TodayMore>>
-
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.More >>
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.More >>
18-year-old suspect in shooting makes preliminary court appearance
18-year-old suspect in shooting makes preliminary court appearance
Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima.More >>
Police are investigating back-to-back shootings in Yakima.More >>
Football coaches use recent shooting to help kids appreciate law enforcement
Football coaches use recent shooting to help kids appreciate law enforcement
Two weeks ago, a shooting broke out in a north Yakima neighborhood.More >>
Two weeks ago, a shooting broke out in a north Yakima neighborhood.More >>
Evacuation levels lowered for Jolly Mountain Fire
Evacuation levels lowered for Jolly Mountain Fire
Evacuation updates from the Kittitas County Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
Evacuation updates from the Kittitas County Sheriff's OfficeMore >>
Sunshine Motel evacuated for strong chemical smell
Sunshine Motel evacuated for strong chemical smell
Police and firefighters are still looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed something around the Sunshine Motel.More >>
Police and firefighters are still looking for a woman who allegedly sprayed something around the Sunshine Motel.More >>
Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima
Hazardous air kits handed out to seniors in Yakima
With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others.More >>
With the air quality alert in effect for a few more days, there is one group who could be a lot more sensitive to the smoke than others.More >>
Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13
Air quality alert for Yakima extended to Wednesday, Sept. 13
The Washington State Department of Ecology is extending an air quality alert for the Yakima area that is in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.More >>
The Washington State Department of Ecology is extending an air quality alert for the Yakima area that is in effect until 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13.More >>
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murder
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for 2016 murderYAKIMA- A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. 38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett. Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin. Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett ra...More >>YAKIMA- A man convicted in the fatal shooting of a Yakima woman last year has been sentenced to 48 years in prison. 38-year-old Ricardo Ochoa Dimas was sentenced Friday in the death of 47-year-old Anna Hargett. Authorities say Dimas went to Hargett's house on Jan. 22, 2016 to help friends confront her about selling them bad heroin. Surveillance video showed Dimas pulling a handgun and Hargett ra...More >>
Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal
Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal
The leaves may be falling, but that’s not stopping crews from getting important work done on US 12 along White Pass.More >>
The leaves may be falling, but that’s not stopping crews from getting important work done on US 12 along White Pass.More >>
AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Drive to benefit the YWCA in Yakima
AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Drive to benefit the YWCA in Yakima
AAA Washington is teaming up with the YWCA in Yakima to provide fresh opportunities for our neighbors in need.More >>
AAA Washington is teaming up with the YWCA in Yakima to provide fresh opportunities for our neighbors in need.More >>