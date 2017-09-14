Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16

RICHLAND, WA - School is back in session, the leaves are changing colors and that can only mean one thing: it's time for Chris The King Sausage Fest!

As per usual, the annual festival kicked off at Christ the King Catholic School in Richland with a school-wide chicken dance competition. The students who took part performed everything from 'Snapchat' chickens to 'tired mom' chickens - they just about covered it all.



The chickens who earned top honors were the 'popcorn' chickens, 'Top Gun' chickens, and the 'Army' chickens in third.



Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night. By church the next morning, everything is completely cleaned up.



It takes a few thousand volunteers to make Sausage Fest happen.



Admission is free and organizers tout everything as being 'reasonably priced' so everyone can enjoy it.



