Fire district that responded to school shooting releases heartfelt message

SPOKANE COUNTY, WA - Spokane County Fire District #8 released this statement a day after the deadly shooting at Freeman High School.

"Spokane County Fire District 8 would like to express our prayers and deepest condolences to the Strahan family after yesterday’s tragic shooting at Freeman High School. We also would like to send our thoughts and prayers for a quick recovery of the injured students, as well as peace and healing for all affected by this tragedy.

"Responding with our local fire, law and EMS partners, Spokane County Fire District 8 personnel were on scene within six minutes of dispatch. Our brave men and women entered the high school and immediately began to triage, treat and transport the injured students, with the goal of having all patients at a trauma center receiving advanced care within the first hour of injury. During the Freeman incident, we had all three injured students enroute to the Sacred Heart Trauma Center within 30 minutes. Our firefighters and paramedics stayed with each of the injured students all the way through transport to Sacred Heart ER/Trauma Center.

"The Freeman community is a close-knit family and Spokane County Fire District 8 is a part of that family. This tragedy has touched us in a very personal way. Along with several of our firefighters and staff having children who attend Freeman Schools, two of the students involved in yesterday’s incident have a connection with Spokane County Fire District 8: Sam Strahan was the son of Scott Strahan, a former volunteer firefighter with Spokane County Fire District 8 who died in a tragic accident nearly three months ago. Jordyn Goldsmith, one of the injured students, has relatives who served as volunteer firefighters with Spokane County Fire District 8.

"The Fire District 8 family would like to express how proud we are of our community and applaud its strength and ability to pull together and support each other at this most difficult time.

"Freeman Strong is alive and healing."