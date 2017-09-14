A look into local school district incident preparedness

TRI-CITIES, WA - In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.

Reporter Rex Carlin spoke with several local school districts today, asking them just that: how they notify parents in case of an emergency at a local school and where parents would be able to meet their children in case something were to happen.

Kennewick and Pasco School Districts utilize the power-school app to notify parents so they can receive emails and text messages from the district that way.

Hermiston School District utilizes the crisis manager app to notify its parents, and Walla Walla School District uses email, text, phone, and social media to inform its parents if a crisis happens.

Yakima School District wouldn't return our request for comment.

When it comes to where parents should go to meet up with their kids in a crisis situation, most school districts tell us which school the incident is at would determine where parents would be directed toward.

Walla Walla School District says that if a situation prevents the students from going back to their school, the fairgrounds is the meetup location the district would utilize.

One of the most important things we heard today from districts was to not drive to the school if there is an incident because you'll probably get turned away by law enforcement and people congregating around the scene won't get parents to their children any faster.