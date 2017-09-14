A look into local school district incident preparednessPosted: Updated:
A look into local school district incident preparedness
In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.
Throwback Thursday: Yakima Canutt and the Pendleton Roundup
For this week's Throwback Thursday, reporter Rex Carlin headed down to the world-famous Pendleton Roundup, which is happening this weekend.
Suspect in Cheney pot shop employee kidnapping, carjacking, is arrested
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.
Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16
Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night.
Attempted luring reported from Goethels Park; suspect is determined innocent
A Richland man who was arrested for allegedly trying to lure two young girls from Goethels Park earlier this week has been released.
Summer events losing organizers in the Tri-Cities
When you think of summer in the Tri-Cities, you may think about the fun events like Cool Desert Nights or the River of Fire Festival on the 4th of July.
St. Martin woman reunites with local family after losing everything to Hurricane Irma
A Richland mother is reunited with her daughter after she lived through the catastrophe that is Hurricane Irma.
Deputies find stolen property on Irrigon man during arrest
A 27-year-old Irrigon man is now in the Umatilla County Jail on a Detention Warrant.
Deputies investigating stabbing in Benton City
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a stabbing in Benton City.
Man dies after jumping onto moving train
One man is dead after leading police on a high speed chase and trying to jump onto a moving train.
