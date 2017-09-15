Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave

PROSSER, WA - The superintendent of the Prosser School District is now on paid leave. The district sent out a statement Thursday afternoon saying Doctor Ray Tolcacher is negotiating his contract and retirement.

The district says the negotiations are private and privileged. 

The statement went on to say, "any other reports regarding this matter are inaccurate and without factual basis."

