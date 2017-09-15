Newscast Director P/T KNDO/U

Posted on 9/15/17

NEWSCAST DIRECTOR P/T

NBC RIGHT NOW TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities Washington is looking for a Newscast Director on a part time basis. We are seeking a creative technical director, who is willing to work hand and hand with the producer of a daily 30 minute newscast. We’re a great place to start your journalism career! Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record, and pass a pre-employment drug test. Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com

Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director 3312 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336

EOE. Women & minorities encouraged to apply.