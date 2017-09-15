Hermiston School District board seeks input prior to final decision on graduation venue

HERMISTON, OR – The Hermiston School District board of directors seeks further input prior to their decision on the venue for graduation in June 2018. Further discussion and study have found that due to facility, financial and personnel constraints neither the rodeo arena at EOTEC nor Kennison Stadium are viable options for the graduation ceremony for the Class of 2018.

The options are:

Continue graduation at Hermiston High School.

• Indoor venue

• Capacity for 1800 guests

• Limit of 4 tickets per graduate (potential lottery for additional ticket)

• Limited handicap accessibility

• Safety concerns with overcrowding

• Approximate cost of $11,000 (Audio/Video rental - $2,000; Decorations - $1,000; Preparation and Clean-up including approximately 175 district staff hours and contracted services - $8,000)

• Date of graduation: Saturday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Move graduation to the Toyota Center in Kennewick

• Indoor venue

• Capacity for 5000 guests

• Tickets will not be required

• District expense for transportation of students and staff

• Transportation option made available to families of graduates

• Short travel from Hermiston

• Approximate cost of $6,500 (Facility rental - $3,500; Audio System rental - $1,200; Transportation of 10 buses - $1,800)

• Date of graduation: Thursday, June 7, tentatively at 7 p.m.

Senior parents and students, as well as other high school students and community members are encouraged to answer the four question survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YDGVRC8. The link can be found on the District’s website or FB page.