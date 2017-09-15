Big Bounce America in the Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, WA - If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, Big Bounce America has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is at the Benton County Fairgrounds all weekend.

To be able to get into the giant bouncy house, all you'll need is a pair of socks and lots and lots of energy.

Inside the bouncy castle, there will also be a DJ who will be putting on activities and doing giveaways.

And if you're not in the bouncing mood, there will also be lawn games and local food trucks in the area for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets vary in price: to see your options, visit https://thebigbounceamerica.ticketleap.com/tri-cities/dates.

The three-day event is definitely something for the whole family.