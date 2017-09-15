Over 20 pounds of methamphetamine seized from Finley property

FINLEY, WA - Several law enforcement agencies in Washington state have seized over 20 pounds of methamphetamine at a Finley property.

Reporter Karly Tinsley spent hours at the scene yesterday, and learned that it was all part of a big drug investigation involving several Tri-Cities law enforcement officers and Spokane Police Department.

The Spokane PD has been working with the Tri-Cities Metro Drug Task Force for over a month to arrest members of a complex drug trafficking organization that has been distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin throughout eastern Washington.

Yesterday, they all responded to the area in Finley, even bringing in a bomb squad truck.

Over 20 pounds of meth was seized at the property on East Bowels Road and other search warrants were executed at places in Pasco in connection with this case. More meth and heroin, along with a large amount of cash was seized.

Karly spoke with a neighbor who says it makes her scared to know this is happening so close to her home.

"It makes me really nervous, it makes me glad I've got dogs because if there is something out here then I know about it," the neighbor said. "You've pretty much gotten the attitude now that if the dogs are barking there is something going on."

The two involved in the case are Jesus Vega Beltran and 24-year-old Edmir Eunices Ochoa Gastlum. Beltran is a previously deported felon with a weapons history and a past conviction of sex trafficking. Gastlum was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance.

This investigation is still going on, and police are anticipating more arrests.