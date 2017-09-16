2017 High School Football Scores Week 3 - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

2017 High School Football Scores Week 3

9-15-17

Chiawana 20, Kamiakin 26

Kennewick 7, Richland 48

Southridge 39, Pasco 27

Hanford 42, Walla Walla 6

Davis 19, Camas 52

Eisenhower 20, Mercer Island 45

Sunnyside 40, La Grande 28

Hermiston 7, Mountain View 28

Summit 20, Pendleton 19

Quincy 49, Grandview 28

Ellensburg 35, Selah 42

East Valley 6, Toppenish 51

Zillah 53, Highland 0

Irrigon 24, Tri-Cities Prep 8

Mabton 8, Liberty Christian 52

Waitsburg 0, DeSales 32

ACH 40, Touchet 8

Prosser 13, Othello 34

Kiona-Benton 19, Connell 40

Zillah 53, Highland 0

Wapato 6, Ephrata 52

Columbia-Burbank 44, Wahluke 66

College Place River View

Royal 61, Warden 3

Stanfield 16, Grant Union 52

Cove 38, Sunnyside Christian 54

