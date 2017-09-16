2017 High School Football Scores Week 3

2017 High School Football Scores Week 3Posted: Updated:
Spokane's Makenzie Funk finalist Award for Excellence
Mount Spokane High School’s Makenzie Funk is one of 25 sophomore, junior and senior-level high school athletes in the United States to be selected as a finalist based on athletic, academic and civic achievements.More >>
National Signing Day 2017
It's a day dozens of local athletes will never forget, and SWX was your home for all things National Signing Day.More >>
Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from Australia
Riverhawks boys basketball team hosts the Frankston Blues from AustraliaPASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>PASCO, WA - The Riverhawks boys basketball team hosted the Frankston Blues from Australia. Following last night's game, the Australian players stayed overnight at the Chiawana players' homes. Then this morning, the Australians went to school with their new friends. They say they're learning a ton being on the other side of the world, all while having a great time. "Basketball-wise, probably how to play at their level and sort of be able to talk and play at a competitive l...More >>
Tri-Cities
Big Bounce America in the Tri-Cities
If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, Big Bounce America has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is at the Benton County Fairgrounds all weekend.More >>
Hermiston School District board seeks input prior to final decision on graduation venue
The Hermiston School District board of directors seeks further input prior to their decision on the venue for graduation in June 2018.More >>
Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave
The superintendent of the Prosser School District is now on paid leave.More >>
A look into local school district incident preparedness
In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Yakima Canutt and the Pendleton Roundup
For this week's Throwback Thursday, reporter Rex Carlin headed down to the world-famous Pendleton Roundup, which is happening this weekend.More >>
Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16
Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night.More >>
Attempted luring reported from Goethels Park; suspect is determined innocent
A Richland man who was arrested for allegedly trying to lure two young girls from Goethels Park earlier this week has been released.More >>
Summer events losing organizers in the Tri-Cities
When you think of summer in the Tri-Cities, you may think about the fun events like Cool Desert Nights or the River of Fire Festival on the 4th of July.More >>
Victim in pot shop kidnapping, carjacking found dead
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
St. Martin woman reunites with local family after losing everything to Hurricane Irma
A Richland mother is reunited with her daughter after she lived through the catastrophe that is Hurricane Irma.More >>
