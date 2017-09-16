Police activity comes down to misunderstanding

KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding.

The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.

When police arrived on scene they blocked off traffic and even put the gas station on lockdown to make sure they were safe.

Police searched around the area but could not locate the man. When the returned back to the Conoco and spoke with an employee, she says a man matching that description came in but with a cellphone to his head and not a gun.

Police were never able to locate the man but they are pretty confident that it was just a phone.

