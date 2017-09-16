Police activity comes down to misunderstanding

Police activity comes down to misunderstandingPosted: Updated:
Big Bounce America in the Tri-Cities
If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, Big Bounce America has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is at the Benton County Fairgrounds all weekend.More >>
Hermiston School District board seeks input prior to final decision on graduation venue
The Hermiston School District board of directors seeks further input prior to their decision on the venue for graduation in June 2018.More >>
Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave
The superintendent of the Prosser School District is now on paid leave.More >>
A look into local school district incident preparedness
In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.More >>
Throwback Thursday: Yakima Canutt and the Pendleton Roundup
For this week's Throwback Thursday, reporter Rex Carlin headed down to the world-famous Pendleton Roundup, which is happening this weekend.More >>
Christ the King Sausage Fest Sept. 15 & 16
Christ the King Sausage Fest begins at five p.m. September 15th and goes until midnight. Doors open back up at 11 a.m. Saturday morning until 11 that night.More >>
Attempted luring reported from Goethels Park; suspect is determined innocent
A Richland man who was arrested for allegedly trying to lure two young girls from Goethels Park earlier this week has been released.More >>
Summer events losing organizers in the Tri-Cities
When you think of summer in the Tri-Cities, you may think about the fun events like Cool Desert Nights or the River of Fire Festival on the 4th of July.More >>
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
