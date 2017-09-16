Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness

NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.

Billy's sister, Katie Neely, knows the issue first-hand. She suffered from liver failure in 2004, and has had two transplants, both in the span of 48 hours. Now, 13 years later, Katie is back on the transplant waiting list. However she and her family are thankful, and want to give back in whatever way they can.

"When Katie received her second transplant," Katie's mom, Beverly, told NBC Right Now, "There was three people saved that night. Two kidneys, and one liver were donated to three different people."

On top of raising awareness, the family is hoping to raise donations to help transplant recipients go to the Transplant Games of America, a competitive sporting event that will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2018.

If you'd like to learn more about becoming an organ donor, you can do so here.