Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco

PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.

When officers arrived around 1:15 AM, they found people in both the front and back of the house. However, no one would give them any information on what had happened.

Finally, they contacted witnesses, who told them that two men came in the back door of the house, looking for somebody who didn't seem to be there. While the two suspects were in the house, another person called the police from a separate room.

After further investigation, officers arrested 22-year-old Oscar Sanchez for assault and burglary, and 40-year-old Reginaldo Felix-Beltran for assault, burglary, and possession of a stolen firearm. Both men are currently in the Franklin County Jail.