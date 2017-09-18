SIU investigating officer involved shooting in PascoPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco
SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco
The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco.More >>
The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco.More >>
Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon
Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon
Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.More >>
Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.More >>
Victim in pot shop kidnapping, carjacking found dead
Victim in pot shop kidnapping, carjacking found dead
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
Big Bounce America in the Tri-Cities
Big Bounce America in the Tri-Cities
If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, Big Bounce America has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is at the Benton County Fairgrounds all weekend.More >>
If you're looking for some family fun this weekend, Big Bounce America has made its way to the Tri-Cities and is at the Benton County Fairgrounds all weekend.More >>
Hermiston School District board seeks input prior to final decision on graduation venue
Hermiston School District board seeks input prior to final decision on graduation venue
The Hermiston School District board of directors seeks further input prior to their decision on the venue for graduation in June 2018.More >>
The Hermiston School District board of directors seeks further input prior to their decision on the venue for graduation in June 2018.More >>
Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave
Prosser School District superintendent on paid leave
The superintendent of the Prosser School District is now on paid leave.More >>
The superintendent of the Prosser School District is now on paid leave.More >>
A look into local school district incident preparedness
A look into local school district incident preparedness
In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.More >>
In light of yesterday's tragic shooting, we wanted to know what our local school district's policies are for emergencies like this.More >>