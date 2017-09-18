SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco

PASCO, WA - The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco. Police responded to the 900 Block of South 9th street for reports of a domestic dispute just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers say they confronted the 31-year-old suspect and he didn't do what they asked and fired at the officers. The officers fired an unknown number of rounds back and hit the suspect.

Medics took him to the hospital where he underwent surgery. That man is expected to recover.

The SIU is handling the investigation and the WSP State Crime Lab was called to help process the evidence.

The Pasco officers involved didn't get hurt. They're now on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.