Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon

IRRIGON, OR - Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.

On September 18 at 5:43 a.m., the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a call that advised of suspicious activity on Wyoming Avenue in Irrigon. MCSO Deputy Todd Siex was on scene within 8 minutes of the call coming in, and made contact with three men. Deputy Colleen Neubert arrived about 15 minutes after Deputy Siex to assist. An officer from Boardman Police Department also responded.

53-year-old Larry Dale Bush of Irrigon was arrested by MCSO and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on warrants from Oregon Parole and Probation Board for Probation Violation for Possession of Methamphetamines and a Washington Department of Corrections warrant for Escape/Community Custody. No bail.

35-year-old Jesus Concepcion Llamas of Irrigon was arrested by MCSO on local charges of Burglary II and Theft I. He was also arrested on a Lane County Warrant for Burglary II and Theft I. He is lodged at the Umatilla County Jail with a total bail of $70,000.

35-year-old Brandon Linn Wilson of Irrigon was arrested by MCSO and lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on local charges of Burglary II, Theft I, and False Information to Police. Bail of $25,000. Wilson was also arrested on three warrants; Lane County warrant for Fail to Appear on Possession of Meth, with a bail of $55,555, a second Lane County Warrant on Failure to Appear I, bail $55,555, and a No Bail, Douglas County warrant for Parole Violation on Burglary I and Aggravated Theft I.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you're encouraged to contact the Morrow County Sheriff's Office at 541-676-5317.