Binge drinking and the teenage brain

UNITED STATES - Some 'sobering' news about teens and alcohol: a new study finds binge drinking at a young age may harm the brain.

Researchers surveyed a group of college freshmen about their recent drinking habits.

Students with a history of binge drinking showed increased activity in several regions of the brain. Experts say these changes may be an early sign of alcohol-induced brain damage.

The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism defines binge drinking as five or more drinks for men and four or more drinks for women within a two-hour period.