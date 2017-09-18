CRIME STOPPERS: Johannes Mikhail Horton

TRI-CITIES, WA - Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is looking for a Johannes Mikhail Horton.

Horton's last known residence city is Auburn, WA. He is 26 years old (DOB: 11/06/1990), white, 6', 205 lbs., with black hair and blue eyes.

Horton has been charged with assault in the first degree.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers pays a cash reward of up to one thousand dollars for information, which results in the arrest for any felony crimes reported to Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Full Disclosure of reward requirements is available at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.

If you have information on a felony crime or person wanted in connection with a felony crime, call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 586-TIPS or (800) 222-TIPS or reach them on the web at www.tricitiescrimestoppers.org.