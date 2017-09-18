Car seat use percentages increase

INDIANA - Some good news about car seat safety: a new study finds more infants and toddlers are being positioned correctly than ever before.

Researchers from Indiana State University observed more than 7,000 children in cars between 2009 and 2015. Rear-facing seat placement increased from 84 to 91 percent for infants, and 12 to 61 percent for toddlers. But there is still room for improvement.

Booster seat use decreased among children four to seven years old.