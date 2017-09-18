Arrests made in multi-county fraud case; authorities investigatingPosted: Updated:
Tri-CitiesTri-Cities NewsMore>>
-
Thieves caught in the act stealing cellular-data game camera
Thieves caught in the act stealing cellular-data game camera
It's not too often that the thing you're stealing is the thing that catches you in the act.More >>
It's not too often that the thing you're stealing is the thing that catches you in the act.More >>
Anencephaly study shows no specific cause for fatal birth defect
Anencephaly study shows no specific cause for fatal birth defect
After a years-long study, there is no concrete explanation for a spike in a fatal birth defect.More >>
After a years-long study, there is no concrete explanation for a spike in a fatal birth defect.More >>
Arrests made in multi-county fraud case; authorities investigating
Arrests made in multi-county fraud case; authorities investigating
Washington and Oregon Police Departments are investigating an extensive fraud case that stretches across multiple counties in our region.More >>
Washington and Oregon Police Departments are investigating an extensive fraud case that stretches across multiple counties in our region.More >>
Immigration attorney speaks to concerned Dreamers at WSU Tri-Cities forum
Immigration attorney speaks to concerned Dreamers at WSU Tri-Cities forum
After the uncertainty of Dreamers' futures, WSU Tri-Cities hosted a forum where students had the opportunity to speak to a local immigration attorney about their concerns and options regarding DACA.More >>
After the uncertainty of Dreamers' futures, WSU Tri-Cities hosted a forum where students had the opportunity to speak to a local immigration attorney about their concerns and options regarding DACA.More >>
SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco
SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco
The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco.More >>
The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco.More >>
Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon
Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon
Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.More >>
Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.More >>
Victim in pot shop kidnapping, carjacking found dead
Victim in pot shop kidnapping, carjacking found dead
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
Two men arrested for assault and burglary in Pasco
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
PASCO, WA.-- Early Sunday morning, Pasco Police officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Agate Street for a possible burglary. The caller said that he needed help, and that the suspect had a gun.More >>
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
Family cycling hundreds of miles for organ donation awareness
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
NBC RIGHT NOW-- This fall, Billy Day and his son, Mike, will bike roughly 522 miles from the west coast to the Idaho border. It's not your average joy-ride. In fact, the lengthy trip came about as a way to raise awareness, and donations, for the need for organ donors across the country.More >>
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
Police activity comes down to misunderstanding
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>
KENNEWICK, WA.-- The police activity that many of you saw near the Jetmart-Conoco on North Volland Street Saturday afternoon may have been caused by a misunderstanding. The Kennewick Police Department tells us they originally got a 9-1-1 call that there was a male walking northbound on Volland heading towards Canal Drive with a gun pointed to his head.More >>