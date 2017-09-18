Students return to Freeman HS; information on shooter released

SPOKANE, WA - Students and staff returned to class today at Freeman High School, for the first time since last week's shooting that left one student dead and three wounded.

There were counselors in every classroom in the school district, to offer support and help.

The shooter, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe, remains in custody and is expected to be in court next Tuesday, September 26.

We learned that Sharpe lived in a nice house, in a very nice neighborhood, and his neighbors said there was nothing out of the ordinary about his family...just really good people.

But newly released court documents tell a different story about Sharpe...a story of a troubled young man who had a mission to murder.

Cindy Hedges has known the Sharpe family for years.

"I think it's any parents worst nightmare...you would never think that," Hedges said.

Even though she didn't know Caleb, she never imagined the 15-year-old would be capable of opening fire on his own classmates, injuring three and killing one.

Perhaps the most disturbing piece of evidence found in his home is an apparent hit list; a yearbook with crossed out faces, the notation "'X' = Kill".

Investigators also found a notebook with a manifesto and a list of his dad's ammo...and an Assassin's Creed video game notebook, but with a list of chemicals inside.

Detectives also found a practice Molotov cocktail underneath clothes in front of his closet. They located cameras, computers, and SD cards Sharpe used to make disturbing YouTube videos.

Luckily now, however, two of the three victims in this shooting are out of the hospital. The last girl is still at Sacred Heart, and listed in stable condition.