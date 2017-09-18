Multi Media Journalist KNDO/U Telemundo

Posted on 9/18/17
MULTI MEDIA JOURNALIST
Telemundo TV in Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington is looking for an aggressive Multi-Media Journalist. We are seeking a creative storyteller with the ability to shoot, edit and write for broadcast, social media and web. We’re a great place to start your journalism career! Applicants should have a college degree in journalism or related field, good driving record and pass a pre-employment drug test. Please email your resume and link to your reel to jana.gray@nbcrightnow.com Or mail to Jana Gray, News Director, 3312 W Kennewick Ave, Kennewick, WA 99336 EOE. Women and Minorities encouraged to apply.