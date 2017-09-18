Immigration attorney speaks to concerned Dreamers at WSU Tri-Cities forum

RICHLAND, WA - After the uncertainty of Dreamers' futures, WSU Tri-Cities hosted a forum where students had the opportunity to speak to a local immigration attorney about their concerns and options regarding DACA.

Immigration attorney Eamonn Roach talked to students about DACA concerns and their legal status.

I want to go out and tell the kids who are in deferred action status that this is what's happening," said Roach. "This is what Trump announced and this is what will happen going forward."

But what exactly will happen, going forward?

"Either just a straight up authorization or authorization of president Barack Obama's executive order, codifying that into law with no changes to your work renewal, deferred action status, renewable every two years," said Roach.

And the second and third options are...

"The Bridge Act, which would be a three-year program that has exactly the same requirements," Roach said. "And then after that, the best thing would be the Dream Act...which would be some sort of deferred action status changing to conditional residence status changing to a green card and then possibly going into citizenship after that."

And as far as deportation...

"Typically, people that are deported are in jail, so if you're not in jail there's probably a really, really, really high chance that you're not going to be deported."

The forum was filled with tension and relief for all Dreamers, just like Gloria Van Egdom, who is protected under DACA. She says that she had a lot of fear, but now she has hope for the future.

"He gave us a sense of hope that it's not over yet," she said.

Roach says it's important for all Dreamers to seek legal help no matter the circumstances.