Toppenish gas meter runs without pumping, stealing money from multiple victims

TOPPENISH, WA - Yesterday, Alicia Salazar and her family visited the Yakamart gas station in Toppenish. First they filled up their generator, then they were going to fill up their van...but that's when they noticed something strange.

"When he was done at about three dollars, he continued on the van but he noticed that the machine was still running," said Salazar.

Even though they weren't pumping, the gas meter continued to run, stealing Salazar's money.

"I told the cashier that the machine was running, but we weren't pumping gas yet, and he said, 'oh, I know, we've been getting a lot of complaints,'" said Salazar.

Salazar isn't the only person who's complained about this problem. Another person posted on Facebook that the same thing happened to them back in June.

Despite management knowing about the problem, Salazar was not reimbursed. Instead, she was told nothing could be done.

"I was confused, I was confused as to why and how that was happening," said Salazar.

Yesterday, Yakamart issued an apology on their Facebook page, mentioning that if anyone had the same problem to contact management for reimbursement.

Today Yakamart issued another statement, saying the Washington State Department of Weights and Measures were inspecting their fuel system.

Salazar says that for her it's a little too late, and that she won't be returning to the gas station.