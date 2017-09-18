Toppenish gas meter runs without pumping, stealing money from multiple victimsPosted: Updated:
Toppenish gas pump
Public Works building future
Selah needs community's help
Recent shooting helps coaches teach kids
Hazardous air kits being passed out to elderly
The fate of the destroyed Toppenish Public Works building
It has been nearly a month since a devastating fire ripped through the Public Works building in Toppenish.
Fall detour around Rimrock Lake on US 12 starts Monday, Sept. 18 for rock removal
The leaves may be falling, but that's not stopping crews from getting important work done on US 12 along White Pass.
AAA’s Soap for Hope Toiletry Drive to benefit the YWCA in Yakima
AAA Washington is teaming up with the YWCA in Yakima to provide fresh opportunities for our neighbors in need.
Selah School District needs the community's help
It's only the second full week of school in Selah, but the district constantly thinks about the future and wants some help from the community about what improvements can be made.
Landowner fined for oil spill to Sulphur Creek and Yakima River
A property owner in the community of Outlook has received a $28,000 penalty for an oil spill from an above-ground storage tank in March of 2015.
11-year-old girl in critical condition after impaling herself on a log
At this hour, an 11-year-old girl from Yakima is fighting for her life at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after impaling herself on a log in West Valley Community Park.
More evacuation advisories reduced for Jolly Mountain Fire
Effective today, the Kittitas County Emergency Operations Center officially reduced the Evacuation Advisories in several areas affected by the Jolly Mountain Fire.
How you can donate to firefighters fighting fires near Yakima and in WA
The following is a release issued by Jeff Pfaff, PIO for the Yakima Fire Department.
Toppenish gas meter runs without pumping, stealing money from multiple victims
Yesterday, Alicia Salazar and her family visited the Yakamart gas station in Toppenish....
How to be prepared: effects of wildfire increase flood risks
The Jolly Mountain Fire has burned more than 36,808 acres of land 6 miles northwest of Cle Elum since August 11, 2017.
