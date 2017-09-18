Thieves caught in the act stealing cellular-data game camera

UMATILLA, OR - It's not too often that the thing you're stealing is the thing that catches you in the act.

That's exactly what happened when two men stole Johnny Pollick's cellular-data game camera. In the video, you can see the men approaching the camera and questioning what to do with it before they pick it up.

Pollick says that the camera itself costs $400, and that doesn't include the cell plan that's needed to use it.

However, to him, it's not just the loss of his property that's the issue. It's the people trespassing on the landowner's property that causes more concern.

"The biggest disappointment to this entire situation is, we work hard to build relationships with these landowners," Pollick told NBC Right Now, "This particular landowner doesn't give out very many permits."

Pollick says he is currently working with the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office to try and figure out who these men are. He also said that thanks to the video spreading on social media, they've had some leads to work with.

If you have any information on who these men might be, you can call the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office at 541-966-3600.