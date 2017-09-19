Early morning house fire displaces family in Union Gap

UNION GAP, WA - Investigators are trying to figure out what started an early morning fire that destroyed a house in Union Gap. NBC Right Now was the only scene team on scene as five engines put out the flames on 3rd Street just after 5:00 Tuesday morning.

Four people were inside when the fire started. Medics treated the homeowner for smoke inhalation, but he refused to go to the hospital.

No word on what started the blaze.