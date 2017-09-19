Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigationPosted: Updated:
$10 million in grants awarded to 23 rural Washington communities
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced that 23 cities and counties will receive a total of more than $10 million in Community Development Block Grants for 2017.More >>
Suspect in pot shop kidnapping confesses to killing employee Cameron Smith
On September 14 at around 2:13 p.m., the multi-jurisdictional Yakima Violent Crime Task Force took Donovan Culps into custody.More >>
One dead after wrong way crash on I-84
One person is dead after a head on crash just east of Arlington.More >>
Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigation
Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 800 Block of South Fruitland St. around 3:00 Tuesday morning.More >>
Thieves caught in the act stealing cellular-data game camera
It's not too often that the thing you're stealing is the thing that catches you in the act.More >>
Anencephaly study shows no specific cause for fatal birth defect
After a years-long study, there is no concrete explanation for a spike in a fatal birth defect.More >>
Arrests made in multi-county fraud case; authorities investigating
Washington and Oregon Police Departments are investigating an extensive fraud case that stretches across multiple counties in our region.More >>
Immigration attorney speaks to concerned Dreamers at WSU Tri-Cities forum
After the uncertainty of Dreamers' futures, WSU Tri-Cities hosted a forum where students had the opportunity to speak to a local immigration attorney about their concerns and options regarding DACA.More >>
SIU investigating officer involved shooting in Pasco
The Tri-City Regional Special Investigations Unit is still looking into an officer involved shooting from over the weekend in Pasco.More >>
Three men arrested following burglary in Irrigon
Three men were arrested early Monday morning in Irrigon: two were suspects in a burglary of a shop that just occurred, and the third had warrants from other counties.More >>
