Early morning house fire in Kennewick under investigation

KENNEWICK, WA - Firefighters are trying to figure out what started a house fire on the 800 Block of South Fruitland St. around 3:00 Tuesday morning.

Responding units found flames and smoke coming from a house. Firefighters had to cut a hole in the roof to get to those flames. The flames spread to another house and damaged the outside.

Some nearby homes had to be evacuated, but they have since been allowed to return home.

Kennewick Fire Department Battalion Chief Mikal Barnett tells us they aren't sure if anyone was inside the home that was badly destroyed. They say someone may have been working on the home or storing things inside.

Firefighters can't go inside the building because they're worried about the structural integrity of the home.

No word on what started it.