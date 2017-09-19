One dead after wrong way crash on I-84

NEAR ARLINGTON, OR - One person is dead after a head on crash just east of Arlington. Witnesses tell Oregon State Police a van was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes just before 8:00 p.m. Monday night on Interstate 84 at milepost 141.

The van then allegedly crashed head-on into a semi truck carrying cars in the eastbound lanes and came to rest on top of the concrete center-line divider. The semi caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

The accident blocked the road for several hours while they got the fire out and cleaned up the gas that had spilled on the road.

The driver of the van was the only person in the vehicle. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Officials are still notifying the next of kin.

Medics treated the driver of the semi, 24-year-old Santos Colunga of California, for non-life threatening injuries.

OSP was assisted on-scene by Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, North Gilliam Fire and the Department of Environmental Quality.